The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
•An employer and employee got into an argument. The employee was fired. She was told to lock the store and leave, but did not want be responsible for the key. Officers locked the store and pushed the key into the store through the front doors.
• Someone threw a cup of hot coffee at a hotel employee. They were cited and released for assault.
• A caller's nanny locked a toddler in a vehicle. An officer helped unlock the vehicle.
• A caller reported that her hot water heater was malfunctioning, and the landlord was blocking her attempts to have someone fix it. The caller was told to seek legal counsel.
• Officers responded to 121 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
• An aggressive dog chased after a skier and bit their ski poles at a golf course, a caller reported. The dog had also been spotted chasing golfers.
• A cat was harassing a caller's pets and destroying landscaping. The caller spoke with the cat owner, who did not take action. The caller was told that if she caught the cat on her property, she could take it to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.
• An unleashed dog was chasing someone's cows and harassing their dog. The caller wanted to file a report.
• Deputies responded to 111 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 121 people Saturday.
