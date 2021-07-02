The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· An officer gave an intoxicated woman a ride home.
· A woman reported that a bear went through her trash and that her husband stepped in “fresh bear feces” over the weekend. Fish and Game was notified.
· A woman reported that her dog was stolen out of her car. Animal Control had removed the dog from the car because it was in distress inside with temperatures in the vehicle measuring over 115 degrees. The woman was warned and her dog was released to her.
· A front desk phone at a business malfunctioned and called 911. There was no emergency.
· A person reported a man on a “crotch rocket” motorcycle doing wheelies. Officers were unable to locate the offending crotch rocket.
· Officers responded to 147 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people Friday.
