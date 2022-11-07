Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A homeowner reported their house, their truck and a neighbor's house were all egged.

· A caller reported being concerned that two small children operating a hot chocolate stand were too close to a busy road and appeared to be unsupervised.


