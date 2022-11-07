Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A homeowner reported their house, their truck and a neighbor's house were all egged.
· A caller reported being concerned that two small children operating a hot chocolate stand were too close to a busy road and appeared to be unsupervised.
· A person walking in Story Mill Park reported that children on motorized bikes were riding laps through the park.
· Officers responded to 140 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A passerby reported seeing a FedEx package seemingly open on a front door and was concerned someone would steal the items inside the box.
· A caller reported seeing a black and white cow close to a road and was worried it would be hit by a car.
· A man said “I love you man” several times during a 911 misdial. He later said there was no emergency, refused to give out further information and hung up on the 911 operator.
· Deputies responded to 88 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 140 people on Monday.
