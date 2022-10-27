Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller submitted a noise complaint for their upstairs neighbor who was apparently walking heavily and listening to loud music. The officer spoke to the upstairs neighbor, who said they hadn’t been listening to music. An officer explained to the complainant that someone walking loudly was “out of their control.”

· Someone reporter that her car and her boyfriend’s car had been egged overnight.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags