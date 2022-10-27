The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller submitted a noise complaint for their upstairs neighbor who was apparently walking heavily and listening to loud music. The officer spoke to the upstairs neighbor, who said they hadn’t been listening to music. An officer explained to the complainant that someone walking loudly was “out of their control.”
· Someone reporter that her car and her boyfriend’s car had been egged overnight.
· A caller reported that drivers have been “racing” on roadways near their house.
· Officers responded to 163 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A deputy gave a woman hitchhiking on Interstate 90 a courtesy ride and told her not to hitchhike.
· A deputy herded a cow off a roadway into a nearby open field and called the land owner who said she’d have someone move the cow back into a gated area.
· A caller reported their teen daughter had stolen their credit card and made an online purchase. A deputy cited the teen for theft.
· Deputies responded to 122 calls on Wednesday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 150 people on Thursday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.