Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Departments reports for Thursday included the following:
l A person accidentally called the police department while trying to turn off their phone alarm.
l A truck lost its brakes and struck a building.
l A super fluffy dog, which was possibly a husky, was walking without a collar for an hour. The owner was found.
l A person reported hearing a gunshot next door. Neighbors told officers they did not hear a gunshot, but one neighbor was using a hammer.
l A person attempted to file a missing person report because their friend went on a date and had not responded in three hours. The friend texted back while the person was on the phone with an officer.
l Officers responded to 158 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
l A person was bitten by a feral cat in a trap.
l A semi-truck made too sharp of a turn and got stuck in the road.
l A single black mother cow was in the road. It was secured back into its pasture.
l A person was screaming and beating a bathroom door from the inside. The person told deputies they had been electrocuted, and that is why they were screaming.
l Deputies responded to 104 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 152 people Friday.
