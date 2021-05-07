The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A person was using a leaf blower and making noise. Officers spoke with all parties about the city noise ordinance.
· A caller reported that sheet metal fell out of the bed of a truck and was on the road. Officers searched the area, but were not able to find the sheet metal.
· A caretaker accidentally activated a life-alert device while cleaning. There was no emergency.
· A man accidentally discharged a pistol through his bathroom wall. There were no injuries. Officers cited the man for a city code violation.
· Officers responded to 156 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A man with permission to store his boat at a residence accidentally triggered a burglar alarm. Deputies contacted the residence owners, who were at their other home, and confirmed that the man was allowed to be there.
· A caller reported a man dumping grass clippings in a park. Deputies found a small amount of grass clippings in some bushes.
· A person accidentally called 911 while driving on a dirt road.
· Deputies responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 146 people on Thursday.
