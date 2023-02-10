Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:
· A firearm company shot a commercial at the Mendenhall parking garage and on Sourdough Trail.
· A person broke up with their partner and wanted the phone that they had gifted and paid for back.
· A white Dodge truck with extended mirrors was “speeding and passing people stupidly.”
· A person left the country, and their vehicle, 10 years ago with a relative. The person returned, and their car had been marked abandoned and towed back in 2018.
· Officers responded to 145 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included:
· A person working on a T-Mobile tower accidentally called 911 instead of T-Mobile.
· A herd of sheep was loose on a road.
· A driver was stopped for driving the wrong way on an interstate on-ramp and doing a multi-point turn. The driver was not impaired, but anxious about driving at night.
· Deputies responded to 115 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 151 people Friday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
