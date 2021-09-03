A guinea pig, an ankle monitor and a real fake ID: Police Reports for Thursday, Sept. 2 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A caller requested extra patrols in an area with lots of children on bikes and speeding cars.· A woman reported that a homeless person was camping at a bus stop. Officers responded and found that the person was just waiting for the bus. They explained to the woman that waiting for a bus was not a crime. · A guinea pig was in a person’s garden. Officers picked up the guinea pig and reunited him with his family.· A cashier confiscated an out-of-state resident’s legitimate license. Officers responded, confirmed the license was real, and gave it back to the caller.· Officers responded to 140 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · Someone spray painted the license plate of a rental car in Big Sky.· A driver ran over a mailbox.· A person found an ankle monitor that appeared to have been cut off while on her way to work. Deputies picked up the ankle monitor and returned it to pretrial services.· People stopped a deputy with questions about places to eat. The deputy informed the people of the restaurants in the immediate area.· Deputies responded to 145 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Motor Vehicle Police Transports Social Services Monitor Caller Following License Plate Ankle Deputy Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.