The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A caller requested extra patrols in an area with lots of children on bikes and speeding cars.

· A woman reported that a homeless person was camping at a bus stop. Officers responded and found that the person was just waiting for the bus. They explained to the woman that waiting for a bus was not a crime.

· A guinea pig was in a person’s garden. Officers picked up the guinea pig and reunited him with his family.

· A cashier confiscated an out-of-state resident’s legitimate license. Officers responded, confirmed the license was real, and gave it back to the caller.

· Officers responded to 140 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:

· Someone spray painted the license plate of a rental car in Big Sky.

· A driver ran over a mailbox.

· A person found an ankle monitor that appeared to have been cut off while on her way to work. Deputies picked up the ankle monitor and returned it to pretrial services.

· People stopped a deputy with questions about places to eat. The deputy informed the people of the restaurants in the immediate area.

· Deputies responded to 145 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Friday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

