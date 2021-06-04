The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Officers checked on a woman laying in the grass. She was fine.
· A person reported that their Great Dane had escaped from their yard. They later found that the dog was inside the house.
· Teenagers were throwing water balloons at passing cars. Officers warned them for disorderly conduct.
· A person asked for a welfare check on a friend who was late to a get-together and wasn’t answering calls. Officers responded and found that she was just taking a nap.
· Officers responded to 166 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Deputies taught a driver’s education class at Three Forks High School.
· A person was using a weed eater, which kicked up a rock and hit someone else’s windshield. Deputies advised the two that it was a civil matter since nothing criminal had happened.
· A caller wanted to know if it was safe and legal for people to shoot guns at a shooting range outside of town. Deputies advised the person that shooting firearms in city limits isn’t allowed, but shooting outside of city limits is legal as long as it is done in a safe manner, which it appeared it was.
· Deputies responded to 163 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people on Friday afternoon.
