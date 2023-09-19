Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Saturday and Sunday included:
A man fell on a broken bottle downtown and got badly cut.
A drunk man gave his keys to a friend for safekeeping and slept on the friend’s couch rather than driving home.
A loud party was cleared and people were warned for an “unruly gathering” near 2 a.m.
Someone called the police because they were too drunk to walk home and unable to call a taxi.
An officer warned someone about keeping their dog on a leash and spoke about recent mountain lion sightings in the area.
A caller said several cars were driving around “making large explosion sounds” and wanted to know whether it was legal.
Officers made a DJ blasting electronic dance music at a pool shut down the music.
A black bear with a cub were spotted about 30 feet up a pine tree in town.
Officers responded to 138 calls on Saturday and 98 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 150 people on Monday.
