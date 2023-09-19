Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police reports for Saturday and Sunday included:

A man fell on a broken bottle downtown and got badly cut.

A drunk man gave his keys to a friend for safekeeping and slept on the friend’s couch rather than driving home.


