The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Someone reported loud music from their neighbor, who shared a wall. The neighbor had turned the music up even louder. An officer talked to both neighbors about noise and the “courtesy of being good neighbors.”
· Someone reported an online tip of a dumpster blocking handicap spots at a local park. An officer checked and couldn’t find a dumpster, and observed the entire parking lot was unoccupied
· A caller reported a woman lying on a center median. An officer spoke with the woman, who said she wanted to lie outside and didn’t appear distressed at all.
· Officers responded to 145 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A county resident reported that someone had started a campfire on his property the day before. The landowner wanted law enforcement to be aware in case it was happening elsewhere.
· Some children playing while on recess accidentally dialed 911. There was no emergency.
· A caller reported losing a gold coin medallion sometime on Friday and wanted to inquire if someone had turned it into the sheriff’s office. It had not been turned in. He called back later to say he’d found his medallion.
· Someone reported a lethargic looking raven in their yard. The caller thought it might have the avian flu. A deputy told the caller to contact animal control.
· Deputies responded to 109 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Tuesday.
