Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A frozen deer head was thrown into someone's yard. The caller wanted to speak with an officer to document the incident and have the head picked up.
• A caller had questions about how to document black mold issues.
• Two vehicles in an abandoned parking lot were taking up six parking spaces and forcing people to park in the street. The vehicles had been sitting there for months, a caller said.
• Someone was riding an electric skateboard in the middle of a road, the wrong way. The person slapped the caller's mirror, they said. The skateboarder was gone when officers arrived.
• Officers helped out with a school dance.
• Officers responded to 154 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
• Someone accidentally dialed 911 while skiing in Big Sky.
• Someone accidentally dialed 911 while skiing at Bridger Bowl.
• A dog was digging a hole on the side of a road.
• Deputies responded to 104 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 114 people Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.