The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A frozen deer head was thrown into someone's yard. The caller wanted to speak with an officer to document the incident and have the head picked up.

• A caller had questions about how to document black mold issues.

• Two vehicles in an abandoned parking lot were taking up six parking spaces and forcing people to park in the street. The vehicles had been sitting there for months, a caller said.

• Someone was riding an electric skateboard in the middle of a road, the wrong way. The person slapped the caller's mirror, they said. The skateboarder was gone when officers arrived.

• Officers helped out with a school dance.

• Officers responded to 154 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:

• Someone accidentally dialed 911 while skiing in Big Sky.

• Someone accidentally dialed 911 while skiing at Bridger Bowl.

• A dog was digging a hole on the side of a road.

• Deputies responded to 104 calls.

The Gallatin County jail held 114 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

