Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A person reported a dog was hanging around their driveway. The dog matched the description of a missing dog. Officers helped facilitate the return of the dog to its owner.

· A cow was standing on a road. The rancher who owns the cow got it back into its pasture.

· A person reported that they found an “insanely friendly” pig. The pig was not the same pig that was recently reported missing.

· A person who wanted to claim a bike from a dumpster asked officers to check the serial number to see if it was stolen.

· Officers responded to 148 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A person reported a “suspicious” vehicle. Deputies responded and found two people stargazing together.

· A teenager snuck out of her house in the middle of the night. Law enforcement helped the parents find the teen, who had gone to her boyfriend’s house.

· A deputy checked on a car pulled over with its flashers on. The driver had stopped to take pictures of an old barn.

· A new truck with Montana plates continually rolled coal on people riding their bikes. Deputies took a report.

· Deputies responded to 135 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags