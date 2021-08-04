A friendly pig, an old barn and some stargazing: Police Reports for Tuesday, Aug. 3 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 4, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A person reported a dog was hanging around their driveway. The dog matched the description of a missing dog. Officers helped facilitate the return of the dog to its owner.· A cow was standing on a road. The rancher who owns the cow got it back into its pasture. · A person reported that they found an “insanely friendly” pig. The pig was not the same pig that was recently reported missing.· A person who wanted to claim a bike from a dumpster asked officers to check the serial number to see if it was stolen.· Officers responded to 148 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A person reported a “suspicious” vehicle. Deputies responded and found two people stargazing together.· A teenager snuck out of her house in the middle of the night. Law enforcement helped the parents find the teen, who had gone to her boyfriend’s house.· A deputy checked on a car pulled over with its flashers on. The driver had stopped to take pictures of an old barn.· A new truck with Montana plates continually rolled coal on people riding their bikes. Deputies took a report.· Deputies responded to 135 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin County Detention Center Transports Zootechnics Police Zoology Motor Vehicle Deputy Officer Teen Stargazing Following Cow Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.