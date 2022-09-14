Let the news come to you

Police Reports

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A FedEx employee reported vandalism to a FedEx drop box after he found condoms and a shattered beer bottle inside the box.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

