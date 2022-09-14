Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A FedEx employee reported vandalism to a FedEx drop box after he found condoms and a shattered beer bottle inside the box.
· A caller requested law enforcement’s help open his safe. The safe’s keypad was not working. He was advised to call a locksmith.
· Someone reported spotting a suspicious package that was about the size of a suitcase and wrapped in yellow plastic near a sidewalk. An officer investigated and found it was a yellow trash bag full of garbage.
· Officers responded to 160 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A woman reported ten cows were loose in her yard, but she couldn’t wrangle them herself. She wasn’t sure who the cattle belonged to. A deputy told her that the county’s animal control was on its way to help her out.
· Someone reported a suspicious looking man wielding a 4-foot sword walking toward a store. He seemed to be brooding, according to the reporting party. An officer drove past the man and saw he had a walking stick and not a sword.
· A caller reported that coyotes had attacked their dogs and wanted law enforcement to be aware of the animals’ presence.
· Deputies responded to 118 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 154 people on Wednesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
Business and Health Reporter
