Business and Health Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Officers followed up on a horse theft case for another county.
· A driver was stopped and cited for speeding in a school zone.
· A caller reported finding a small kitten on the side of Interstate 90.
· Officers responded to 180 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· Deputies took a report of people doing donuts and burnouts at the Kirk Hill trailhead.
· A man who accidentally dialed 911 told the operator “I don’t have an emergency, you called me,” and hung up.
· A group of people in a hot tub were going to “pack it up for the evening” after a deputy spoke to them about a neighbor’s noise complaint.
· Deputies responded to 109 calls on Thursday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Friday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.