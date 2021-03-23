The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller saw somebody putting garbage in a business’s dumpster and wanted to speak with officers about it.
· A woman reported driving away with her wallet on top of her car. She looked around the area but wasn’t able to find it.
· A caller reported a business that was dark and appeared closed, but had doors open. Officers responded and found that employees were doing some cleaning inside and that there was no emergency.
· A man accidentally called 911 while riding his bike.
· Officers responded to 230 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A deputy stopped to check on a vehicle near I-190. The driver was taking a nap and didn’t need help.
· Deputies took a report of several stolen bikes.
· A caller who was driving a sedan got stuck on a snow berm.
· Deputies responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 people Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.