The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A large couch was on fire in a road.
• Someone threw an alcoholic beverage across a street.
• Someone jumped on the hood of an employee's vehicle and dented it.
• A pit bull ran up and bit someone's dog. The pit bull owner agreed to pay for the caller's vet bills.
• A caller complained about a neighbor feeding crows. The neighbor had a bath for the crows and a bird feeder filled with tater tots and bread. The crows were killing songbirds and becoming a nuisance. Fish and Game verified it is not illegal to feed crows unless the feeding attracts bears, deer or elk.
• A tree fell on top of two cars and blocked two lanes of traffic. No one was injured.
• Someone's back car window was broken out.
• A teenager was warned for regularly driving through stop signs.
• A caller reported three under-aged people for stealing beer.
• Officers responded to 163 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 people Saturday.
