The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· Someone reported a man wearing a green “tactical” vest near downtown had a gun was intending to shoot people. The man was wearing a fishing vest and had no weapon.

· Police responded to a report of a windshield broken from a ball tossed by a student. Police discovered the windshield had been broken before the ball was thrown into the window.

· Police cited two drivers for reckless driving after seeing the cars “racing” at 66 mph in a school zone.

· Officers responded to 151 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Friday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

