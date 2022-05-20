Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· Someone reported a horse on the ground in a field, believing it to be dead or injured. Other horses were standing around it. A responding officer said all the horses and cows in the area were okay.

· A caller reported an ongoing issue with drivers of five cars continually revving the car’s engines for three nights in a row.

· A sign for Interstate 90 was in the middle of a road.

· A caller had a question about having a fireplace in his driveway. A fire would have to be smaller than 2 feet by 2 feet, police told the man.

· Officers responded to 142 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 109 people on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags