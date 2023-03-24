Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· A man was yelling at employees of a food truck. He was warned for disorderly conduct. The man later called 911, and said he needed his ID back. Officers informed the man that he’d placed it back in his wallet. He searched through his wallet and found it. They warned him not to call 911 over the matter again.

· Garbage caught on fire in the back of a dump truck.


