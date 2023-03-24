The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A man was yelling at employees of a food truck. He was warned for disorderly conduct. The man later called 911, and said he needed his ID back. Officers informed the man that he’d placed it back in his wallet. He searched through his wallet and found it. They warned him not to call 911 over the matter again.
· Garbage caught on fire in the back of a dump truck.
· At least one fire alarm rang out from deep inside a dumpster, a caller reported. They were unsure if multiple fire alarms were in the dumpster. There were no signs of a fire.
· A corgi jumped out of a window. Animal control watched for signs of the dog.
· Officers gave a presentation on vaping and internet safety.
· A caller was concerned about a fawn that had been spotted with steel wire around its stomach. It seemed like the wire was cutting into the animal’s skin and making it bleed, the caller said.
· A man stole two packs of gelato ice cream.
· Officers responded to 153 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Saturday.
