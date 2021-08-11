Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A phone receiver got knocked off a table and called 911. There was no emergency.

· A vehicle hit a fire hydrant.

· A puppy stepped on a phone and activated the SOS feature, calling 911.

· A man was shouting in a truck. Officers found the truck and checked on the person, who was visiting Bozeman on a business trip and was upset with the company’s accommodations.

· Officers responded to 121 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· Deputies stopped and warned a man riding an electric skateboard for riding on the roadway.

· Cows were laying down on a road around a blind corner. Montana Highway Patrol was notified.

· People reported that a man asked if they had cannabis.

· Deputies responded to 116 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 106 people on Wednesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

