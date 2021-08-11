A fire hydrant, a puppy and an electric skateboard: Police Reports for Tuesday, Aug. 10 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 11, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A phone receiver got knocked off a table and called 911. There was no emergency.· A vehicle hit a fire hydrant. · A puppy stepped on a phone and activated the SOS feature, calling 911.· A man was shouting in a truck. Officers found the truck and checked on the person, who was visiting Bozeman on a business trip and was upset with the company’s accommodations.· Officers responded to 121 calls. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:· Deputies stopped and warned a man riding an electric skateboard for riding on the roadway.· Cows were laying down on a road around a blind corner. Montana Highway Patrol was notified.· People reported that a man asked if they had cannabis.· Deputies responded to 116 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 106 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skateboard Phone Police Social Services Officer Following Receiver Gallatin County Detention Center Fire Hydrant Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.