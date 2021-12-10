Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· An intoxicated man reported he had been hit in the face, but he didn’t know who had hit him. Officers responded to try to get more information, but the man refused to tell the officer anything else about the suspect.

· A man accidentally called 911 with his nose. It’s not clear what was happening prior to the accidental call, but there was no emergency.

· An officer patrolled a school zone watching for traffic violations and did not see any.

· A man called with questions about the criminal history of someone with a very similar name. The caller was concerned that the history was showing up on his record.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 140 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Friday. 

