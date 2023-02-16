Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included:
· A caller reported losing a passport in the downtown area.
· "Circus music" could be heard in the background of a 911 hangup.
· Employees at a store reported that someone was cutting bags of merchandise and stealing the contents.
· Officers helped two people in a fender bender exchange insurance information.
· Officers responded to 97 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 151 people Thursday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
