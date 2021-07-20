A fanny pack, a missing doorknob and a bad smoke spot: Police Reports for Monday, July 19 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A man reported that he found a lost fanny pack and wanted to know what he should do with it. The man gave the fanny pack to an officer.· A caller reported that two people were doing drugs in a vehicle. Officers responded and found that two people with valid Montana medical marijuana cards were smoking marijuana in a parked car. The officer reminded the two not to drive after smoking and advised them to find a new smoke spot. · A doorknob fell off of a door in a house and locked people inside. Officers responded to help let the people out of the room.· A five-year-old was playing with a phone in a hotel room and called 911. There was no emergency.· Officers responded to 126 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A person who had recently bought a vehicle called to ask if a K9 could sniff the vehicle to make sure there are no drugs in it from the previous owner. Deputies advised the person to call back when a K9 unit is available.· A young bear was roaming around a construction area.· A caller reported that they saw what they believed to be smoke between Crosscut and Bridger Bowl. Deputies checked the area and didn’t see smoke, but did see a lot of dust from logging. The caller was notified that the smoke was actually dust.· A person reported a fire that was in violation of the county burning ordinances. A deputy responded and found a man putting out a smoldering fire with a hose. The deputy talked to the man about recreational burn restrictions.· Deputies responded to 149 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Smoke Deputy Officer Police Crime Doorknob Gallatin County Detention Center Following Caller Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.