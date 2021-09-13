A fake ID, donkeys and the moon landing: Police Reports for Sunday, Sept. 12 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· A man with a fake ID got aggressive after a bouncer took the fake license. The man was arrested for possession of fictitious ID.· A caller reported five or six people being noisy and “screaming about the moon landing” in the back of a pickup. · A person was concerned about their friend because they hadn’t heard from them after they went out drinking with other friends. Officers made contact with the woman, who had lost her phone but was otherwise fine.· Officers responded to 134 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · Two donkeys were loose on a road.· A person called to ask if they could have their vehicle insurance card on their cell phone to show proof of insurance to law enforcement. They were told that was acceptable.· A child accidentally called 911 while playing with a phone. There was no emergency.· Deputies responded to 77 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Moon Landing Police Social Services Crime Law Donkey Gallatin County Detention Center Officer Report Insurance Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.