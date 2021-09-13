Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A man with a fake ID got aggressive after a bouncer took the fake license. The man was arrested for possession of fictitious ID.

· A caller reported five or six people being noisy and “screaming about the moon landing” in the back of a pickup.

· A person was concerned about their friend because they hadn’t heard from them after they went out drinking with other friends. Officers made contact with the woman, who had lost her phone but was otherwise fine.

· Officers responded to 134 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· Two donkeys were loose on a road.

· A person called to ask if they could have their vehicle insurance card on their cell phone to show proof of insurance to law enforcement. They were told that was acceptable.

· A child accidentally called 911 while playing with a phone. There was no emergency.

· Deputies responded to 77 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Monday.

