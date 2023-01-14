The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Officers talked about fourth and fifth amendment rights and related topics during a high school English class.
· A caller reported that a rabbit was dying in a driveway, and magpies were trying to peck at it. They wanted to know if they should let the animal die naturally.
· An officer talked to someone who was walking their ferrets about the duties of animal control.
· A caller wanted to report her neighbor for having a litter of puppies in their garage.
· Officers responded to 144 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A deputy handed out stickers at a day care.
· A caller reported that someone took an iPad from a plane. It was pinging the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s office. A deputy found the location of the iPad, and found out its owner was in New Jersey. She reported that the iPad was hers, and she misplaced the device while staying at the Yellowstone Club. It was pinging from the lost and found.
· Some snowmobilers got lost in the Sage Basin area south of Big Sky. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue teams helped them get back to the trailhead.
· Deputies responded to 115 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 137 people on Saturday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.