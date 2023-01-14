Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· Officers talked about fourth and fifth amendment rights and related topics during a high school English class.

· A caller reported that a rabbit was dying in a driveway, and magpies were trying to peck at it. They wanted to know if they should let the animal die naturally.


