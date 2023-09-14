Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Tuesday include:
A woman outside the R Bar told a customer that she had bent a piece of metal into a hook. Officers got her to move away from the bar.
Someone reported a bullet hole in their front windshield, but officers determined that the hole had been caused by a rock.
A caller reported that they thought their foot was broken.
A recycling collector went to pickup cardboard from a Dumpster only to have a person jump out carrying a skateboard and guitar case.
A caller complained about construction noise, saying that they were unwell and the noise preventing them from resting.
Officers responded to 149 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 159 people on Wednesday.
