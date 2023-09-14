Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police reports for Tuesday include:

A woman outside the R Bar told a customer that she had bent a piece of metal into a hook. Officers got her to move away from the bar.

Someone reported a bullet hole in their front windshield, but officers determined that the hole had been caused by a rock.


