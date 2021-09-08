Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A dumpster behind an apartment complex was overflowing. A tenant was concerned that the apartment manager and health department had not responded to her reaching out. Officers recommended calling the garbage disposal company responsible for the dumpster.

· A person who had lost his driver's license had questions about what he can do to drive legally while waiting for the replacement. Officers informed the man that law enforcement can confirm his driver’s license with his name and date of birth.

· Multiple students got on the wrong bus after school. The children were all reunited with their families.

· A woman accidentally called 911. She was celebrating her birthday and did not have an emergency.

· Officers responded to 145 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A Montanan’s license plate was stolen in Wisconsin. It was reported stolen in Wisconsin already, and deputies entered it as stolen in Montana as well.

· Extra patrols were requested for added security at a Rosh Hashanah celebration.

· A man was skateboarding on a road in dark clothes at night, causing a driver to swerve to not hit him. Deputies talked with the man and asked him to be more cautious.

· Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance and found that two family members were having an argument. Neither were in fear of each other.

· Deputies responded to 161 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Wednesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

