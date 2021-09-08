A dumpster, a birthday and Rosh Hashanah: Police Reports for Tuesday, Sept. 7 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 8, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A dumpster behind an apartment complex was overflowing. A tenant was concerned that the apartment manager and health department had not responded to her reaching out. Officers recommended calling the garbage disposal company responsible for the dumpster.· A person who had lost his driver's license had questions about what he can do to drive legally while waiting for the replacement. Officers informed the man that law enforcement can confirm his driver’s license with his name and date of birth. · Multiple students got on the wrong bus after school. The children were all reunited with their families.· A woman accidentally called 911. She was celebrating her birthday and did not have an emergency.· Officers responded to 145 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A Montanan’s license plate was stolen in Wisconsin. It was reported stolen in Wisconsin already, and deputies entered it as stolen in Montana as well.· Extra patrols were requested for added security at a Rosh Hashanah celebration.· A man was skateboarding on a road in dark clothes at night, causing a driver to swerve to not hit him. Deputies talked with the man and asked him to be more cautious.· Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance and found that two family members were having an argument. Neither were in fear of each other.· Deputies responded to 161 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dumpster Deputy Police Rosh Hashanah Following Officer Gallatin County Detention Center Report Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.