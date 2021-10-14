Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A man was pulled over for driving without headlights and then arrested for driving under the influence.

· A black bear crossed a road and ran up a tree.

· A man who had accidentally called 911 called back to let dispatchers know his earlier call was a misdial.

· A delivery vehicle hit a job site trailer. There were no injuries.

· Officers responded to 127 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller reported a dead bighorn sheep on a road, but a deputy was unable to find the sheep in the area.

· A dog with no collar jumped a fence into a person’s backyard and got stuck in the yard. Animal Control picked up the dog and brought it to Heart of the Valley.

· A deputy responded to a residential burglar alarm and found that an interior designer had set off the alarm accidentally.

· A woman had concerns about a drone flying near her house. A deputy spoke to the woman and the person flying the drone and directed them both to the Federal Aviation Administration website for more information about drones.

· Deputies responded to 127 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Thursday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

