A drone, an interior designer and driving without headlights: Police Reports for Wednesday, Oct. 13 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 14, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A man was pulled over for driving without headlights and then arrested for driving under the influence.· A black bear crossed a road and ran up a tree. · A man who had accidentally called 911 called back to let dispatchers know his earlier call was a misdial.· A delivery vehicle hit a job site trailer. There were no injuries.· Officers responded to 127 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · A caller reported a dead bighorn sheep on a road, but a deputy was unable to find the sheep in the area.· A dog with no collar jumped a fence into a person's backyard and got stuck in the yard. Animal Control picked up the dog and brought it to Heart of the Valley.· A deputy responded to a residential burglar alarm and found that an interior designer had set off the alarm accidentally.· A woman had concerns about a drone flying near her house. A deputy spoke to the woman and the person flying the drone and directed them both to the Federal Aviation Administration website for more information about drones.· Deputies responded to 127 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Thursday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.