The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Officers coordinated a tow for a vehicle that had been left in the street downtown.
· A caller reported a small red car “swerving through traffic like it's NASCAR.” Officers checked the area the car was supposedly in and did not locate a vehicle that matched the description.
· A woman reported someone flying a drone at a park. The woman said she believed it was a safety issue, but was unable to explain why. Officers explained that it is not illegal to fly a drone in a park.
· A caller reported hearing banging and what they believed to be fighting coming from their neighbors. An officer responded and learned that one of the neighbors had been trying to build a dresser.
· Officers responded to 122 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A hiker turned in a phone they found on a trail. Deputies left the phone on in case the owner was able to use the “Find My iPhone” function. About an hour after the phone was dropped off, the owner used the “Find my iPhone” function, got in touch with a deputy, and drove to the office to pick it up.
· Deputies took a report of a house being egged.
· A caller reported people being noisy at a fishing access. Deputies responded and found that the people were taking photos. The people were warned that they couldn’t be at the fishing access after dark.
· Deputies responded to 66 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Monday.
