The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following: 

· Someone reported that their drill and a shoelace had been stolen.

· A job site was vandalized over the weekend.

· Someone reported their computer had been hacked.

· A group of skaters were reported for being in a parking garage. Officers contacted them and they agreed to stop skating.

· Officers responded to 121 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: 

· Someone reported a bull with an ear tag was wandering in their meadows. They did not have any nearby neighbors with cattle. A responding deputy couldn’t find the bull.

· Deputies helped block off roads and monitor water levels as flooding the county began.

· People stopped at House Rock on the Gallatin River were told by deputies to move on and not to block traffic.

· Deputies responded to 131 calls on Sunday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people. 

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

