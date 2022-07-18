Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported that someone drew on their car, including writing profanities, while the car was parked.

·Someone reported that a tree branch had fallen and was blocking half the road. The Bozeman Forestry Division cleared the branch.

· A caller reported their cars being egged while they were on vacation.

· Officers responded to 95 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported that someone had broken into their school bus-style camper and urinated.

· People at the movie theater in Big Sky accidentally dialed 911. There was no emergency.

· A deputy responded to a report of a customer who shoved an employee and left a restaurant without paying in West Yellowstone. The man was found and cited for theft of services.

· Deputies responded to 67 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 inmates on Monday.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags