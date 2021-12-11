A downed spruce tree, animals in a parking lot and ice-skaters on a pond: Police Reports for Friday, Dec. 10 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• Someone cut down a 5-foot-tall spruce tree by a parking lot, a city park and maintenance worker reported.•People in a white van were grazing a sheep and goat in the grass area of a store parking lot. They refused to leave the area when asked, the caller said. • A caller got into an argument about the president and Second Amendment with his Uber driver. The caller was upset, so he demanded the driver pull over and let him out. Because he was upset, the caller dialed 911. He was warned for misusing the emergency number.• Someone was ice-skating on a pond and pulling a sled with a child in it. A caller was concerned the ice was too unstable to skate. Officers determined that the ice was safe. • A city-owned light pole was hit and damaged by an unknown vehicle.• Officers responded to 161 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 130 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parking Lot Worker Police Tree Officer Maintenance Gallatin County Goat Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.