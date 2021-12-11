Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• Someone cut down a 5-foot-tall spruce tree by a parking lot, a city park and maintenance worker reported.

•People in a white van were grazing a sheep and goat in the grass area of a store parking lot. They refused to leave the area when asked, the caller said.

• A caller got into an argument about the president and Second Amendment with his Uber driver. The caller was upset, so he demanded the driver pull over and let him out. Because he was upset, the caller dialed 911. He was warned for misusing the emergency number.

• Someone was ice-skating on a pond and pulling a sled with a child in it. A caller was concerned the ice was too unstable to skate. Officers determined that the ice was safe.

• A city-owned light pole was hit and damaged by an unknown vehicle.

• Officers responded to 161 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 130 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

