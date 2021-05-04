The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Officers checked on a downed fence. It was not suspicious.
· A person moving away from Bozeman wanted to speak with an officer about the best way to dispose of ammunition. Officers left the person a voicemail.
· A cat with an unknown owner bit a delivery driver.
· A man reported to officers that there were police officers driving “suspiciously” on his street. Officers took a note.
· Officers responded to 173 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A car was parked in a no-parking zone at a trailhead. Deputies contacted the owner, who said she will move the car after she returns from the hike.
· A School Resource Officer walked through a school and checked in with staff and students.
· A man reported that someone left a trailer on his property. He later found out that a friend of his had parked it there without asking permission and did not need any further law enforcement involvement.
· Deputies responded to 155 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people on Tuesday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.