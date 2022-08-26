Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Someone reported their Rolex watch was stolen out of their unlocked car.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Someone reported their Rolex watch was stolen out of their unlocked car.
· Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham helped rescue a dog that had been treading water in a fenced off pond at the Gallatin County Regional Park for about an hour and would not swim back to shore to its owner. Another man and Cunningham canoed out to the dog and used a catchpole from Animal Control to catch the dog and bring it to shore.
· Officers responded to a report of a woman lying face down on the ground next to a bike. Officers spoke to the woman, who was taking a nap.
· Officers responded to 153 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· The owner of a herd of alpacas, who has had trouble with people harassing the alpacas and spray painting the alpacas, asked the sheriff’s office what he could do to keep people from entering his pasture.
· Deputies responded to a report of someone finding two severed penises in condoms near the Gallatin River bank. Once on scene, deputies found it was “apparent they were sausages in the condoms.”
· A deputy removed a dead deer from a road.
· Deputies responded to 101 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 150 people on Friday.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Business and Health Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.