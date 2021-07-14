The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A man fell asleep on his phone and activated the SOS function, which called 911. The man didn’t have an emergency.
· A dog was running around in a store. The dog was reunited with its owner before law enforcement responded.
· Dispatchers received a call during which people were arguing about Gatorade and gummy bears. Upon calling back, law enforcement learned that the call was an accidental dial from people on vacation and on their way to Yellowstone. There was no emergency.
· A person was concerned that a man was doing calisthenics without a shirt on at a park. The caller was only concerned that the man wasn’t wearing a shirt; no crime had occurred.
· Officers responded to 134 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A woman reported that her neighbor hired a plane to spray trees in the subdivision and that she was upset the plane made noise early in the morning. Deputies advised that there is no criminal violation.
· A caller reported that a dog standing on the roof of a house. Deputies responded and did not see a dog on the roof, but did hear one barking inside.
· A deputy did a demonstration with a K-9 for children participating in the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter’s summer kids camp.
· A person reported that campers had a fire that was “too big.” The fire was completely inside of a Forest Service fire pit, which is not illegal or against any county ordinances.
· A German shepherd stepped on its owners lap and caused phone to activate the SOS function and call 911.
· Deputies responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Wednesday.
