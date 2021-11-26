A dog, a party and Huffing for Stuffing: Police Reports for Thursday, Nov. 25 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following: · An officer conducted traffic patrol for the Huffing for Stuffing Thanksgiving day race.· A dog set off a burglar alarm. There was no emergency.· A person reported a loud party at a neighboring residence. An officer responded and wasn’t able to hear any noise from the home until they were directly outside the front door. The officer notified the residents of the complaint, but the entire group was getting ready to leave the home. · A person reported a vehicle driving with what they believed to be stolen plates, but did not have any other information about why they thought the plates were stolen.· Officers responded to 61 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not available. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Patrol Police Social Services Huffing Dog Gallatin County Detention Center Burglar Alarm Report Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.