The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following: 

· An officer conducted traffic patrol for the Huffing for Stuffing Thanksgiving day race.

· A dog set off a burglar alarm. There was no emergency.

· A person reported a loud party at a neighboring residence. An officer responded and wasn’t able to hear any noise from the home until they were directly outside the front door. The officer notified the residents of the complaint, but the entire group was getting ready to leave the home.

· A person reported a vehicle driving with what they believed to be stolen plates, but did not have any other information about why they thought the plates were stolen.

· Officers responded to 61 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not available. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Friday. 

