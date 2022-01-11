A dog, a drunk driver and a baby with a phone: Police Reports for Monday, Jan. 10 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A person reported they believed their roommate was abusing a dog. Officers responded and found there was no evidence the dog had been hit and that it appeared to be well fed and taken care of, though the owner had left the residence to avoid the roommate.· A baby was playing with a phone and called 911. An officer responded and confirmed with the mother that there was no emergency.· An officer responded to a report of two vehicles having a road rage incident. The officer talked to the drivers, who were friends, and confirmed that nothing criminal happened. · A drive-thru employee reported a drunk driver went through the drive through. Officers checked the area but weren’t able to find a vehicle matching the description.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 114 calls on Monday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday were not made available by deadline. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Drunk Driver Officer Police Crime Bozeman Police Department Dog Driver Roommate Report Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.