The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A person reported they believed their roommate was abusing a dog. Officers responded and found there was no evidence the dog had been hit and that it appeared to be well fed and taken care of, though the owner had left the residence to avoid the roommate.

· A baby was playing with a phone and called 911. An officer responded and confirmed with the mother that there was no emergency.

· An officer responded to a report of two vehicles having a road rage incident. The officer talked to the drivers, who were friends, and confirmed that nothing criminal happened.

· A drive-thru employee reported a drunk driver went through the drive through. Officers checked the area but weren’t able to find a vehicle matching the description.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 114 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday were not made available by deadline. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Tuesday. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

