Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included:

· A caller reported seeing a police car driving with no headlights on around 11:30 p.m. The caller "just wanted (dispatch) to know."

· Someone reported a mattress was stolen off their porch and suspected their neighbor may have taken it.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags