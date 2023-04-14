Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included:
· A caller reported seeing a police car driving with no headlights on around 11:30 p.m. The caller "just wanted (dispatch) to know."
· Someone reported a mattress was stolen off their porch and suspected their neighbor may have taken it.
· A caller reported that someone left a red bag full of "crumpled up money" and his wife's car overnight.
· Officers responded to 132 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included:
· A driver reported that another driver flashed a gun at them while passing them. The driver was holding a cell phone and not a gun, a deputy later discoverd.
· A deputy pulled over a driver who briefly drove into oncoming traffic. It was someone visting the area who got briefly lost and made a wrong turn. The driver was warned.
· A person accidentally dialed 911 and hung up. The person called back immediately to say there was no emergency. They were eating dinner.
· Deputies responded to 90 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 151 people on Friday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.