The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• A school resource officer taught classes about safety with social media and electronics.• A caller said he gave an officer his Medicare insurance card, but never got it back. The officer told the caller he never took the card. The caller hung up. • Someone reported a fence was dilapidated. Animal control saw no issues with the fence.• A caller received a letter in the mail that said "a lot of horrible things." The letter, which had no known sender, contained "religious nonsense," but there were no threats of harm. • A caller said they live in Washington but rent out a condo in Bozeman. They reported the condo had been empty for three weeks, but an unauthorized person was charging rent for it. The caller reported a duplicate scam Craigslist page, then said the ad had been deleted.• Officers responded to 112 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 120 people Saturday.