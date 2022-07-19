Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
·A caller reported seeing a large cat, either a bobcat or mountain lion, in town. Police were unable to find the cat and the reports don’t specify where the sighting was.
· Police took a report of a car window being smashed in while the car owner was inside a business. Nothing was stolen from the car, the owner said.
· A caller reported that a tree branch fell on their car.
· Officers responded to 173 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A man reported losing a gun, he was unsure if it was at his home or that he possibly left it on his truck and it fell off when he left work.
· A deputy took a report of a man walking in the woods with an assault rifle near the Hyalite area.
· A caller reported seeing three women standing around a fire in the woods “doing a demonic ritual" at night. The caller wanted law enforcement to be aware of it.
· Deputies responded to 122 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 146 people on Tuesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
