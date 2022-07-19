Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

·A caller reported seeing a large cat, either a bobcat or mountain lion, in town. Police were unable to find the cat and the reports don’t specify where the sighting was.

· Police took a report of a car window being smashed in while the car owner was inside a business. Nothing was stolen from the car, the owner said.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

