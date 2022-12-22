The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A woman reported hearing footsteps outside her window and thought she saw someone sitting outside. An officer walked around her apartment and could only find deer tracks in the snow. The officer told the woman she likely just heard the deer.
· Officers checked on a person biking outside in the cold.
· A caller reported seeing what appeared to be a figure wrapped in a blanket outside and wanted a welfare check due to the cold. An officer checked and found it was a pile of someone’s personal belongings.
· Officers responded to 130 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A woman reported seeing a horse walking outside her apartment complex in Big Sky and wondered if anyone had lost their animal. A deputy responded and confirmed it was a moose.
· A deputy gave a man a ride due to the cold temperatures. The man’s car had gotten a flat tire off of Interstate 90.
· A deputy checked on ice jams forming under the Logan Trident Bridge. The ice pack was getting high but “far from flooding.”
· Deputies responded to 118 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Thursday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.