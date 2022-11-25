Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following: · A bed extender was stolen from the back of a pickup truck.
· A caller left his vehicle’s doors unlocked overnight. Someone stole a firearm from inside, he reported.
· Someone pulled a deer with a broken leg out of a creek. Officers were unable to find the injured deer. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks dispatched it later.
· Officers responded to 79 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· Someone complained that her neighbors were building a house, and there was construction noise at all hours of the day. The caller wanted to know about her options.
· Some people were shooting birds across a field, and there was blood on and around a car, a caller reported. The caller believed the geese were protected.
· A caller’s young daughter accidentally threw a toy cow at a woman, she said. The woman yelled at the daughter and took the toy away from her.
· Deputies responded to 77 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
