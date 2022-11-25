Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following: · A bed extender was stolen from the back of a pickup truck.

· A caller left his vehicle’s doors unlocked overnight. Someone stole a firearm from inside, he reported.

· Someone pulled a deer with a broken leg out of a creek. Officers were unable to find the injured deer. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks dispatched it later.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.