Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Police Reports The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· The driver of a car that ended up in a ditch said they were trying to avoid a deer in the road.

· A caller reported a dog outside in the cold. An officer was en route to check on the dog, but said depending on the breed it may not be a concern.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters