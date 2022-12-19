Business and Health Reporter
Police Reports The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· The driver of a car that ended up in a ditch said they were trying to avoid a deer in the road.
· A caller reported a dog outside in the cold. An officer was en route to check on the dog, but said depending on the breed it may not be a concern.
· A caller reported seeing a dirty, orange cat run up a tree and attempted and failed to lure it down. Animal Control set a live trap for the stray.
· Officers responded to 84 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send its reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Monday.
