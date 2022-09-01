Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A construction worker reported that people were speeding past the construction zone, which had a 35 mph sign, and it was getting dangerous for him.

· Someone called in a welfare check on a woman lying on a sidewalk, although she “looked comfortable with a pillow.” The woman was waiting on the bus.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

