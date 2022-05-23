Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Someone reported loud music, people yelling and stomping on the floor in their apartment building.
· A caller reported people were contacting her wanting to meet up, after she had posted her information on a Facebook page for lost pets and found her lost cat.
· Someone reported a crowbar was left outside their doors. The caller thought it was suspicious.
· A caller reported people tent camping near the high school tennis courts. It was a teacher-led school event.
· Officers responded to 105 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported an abandoned campfire that was still smoking.
· Someone reported a stolen car. Deputies found the car. The caller had forgotten where she parked.
· A child called 911 and asked for the police, saying he was ready to be picked up. His mother took the phone and said the boy had misdialed 911. There was no emergency.
· Deputies responded to 79 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Monday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
