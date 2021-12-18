Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• Someone stole a package of ski clothes from a caller's front porch.

• A caller responded to a Bozeman Craigslist listing for tickets to Saturday's Bobcats playoff game. They did not receive the tickets after paying. The caller reported a Craigslist scam.

• Trucks with tubes tied behind them were dragging kids around near some recycling containers. Officers warned a teenager for pulling a sled with his vehicle.

• A vehicle dumped a large amount of trash in a dumpster at a construction site. The driver fled when the caller tried to stop him. Officers found the driver and warned him for theft of services. The driver agreed to pick his garbage back up.

• A caller said that someone stole his marijuana edibles out of a freezer. He suspected it was one of his roommates. Officers talked to the caller's roommates and they all denied taking the edibles. The caller didn't want to file a theft report.

• Officers responded to 190 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 128 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

