A Craigslist scam, trucks pulling sleds and stolen edibles: Police Reports for Friday, Dec. 17 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• Someone stole a package of ski clothes from a caller's front porch.• A caller responded to a Bozeman Craigslist listing for tickets to Saturday's Bobcats playoff game. They did not receive the tickets after paying. The caller reported a Craigslist scam. • Trucks with tubes tied behind them were dragging kids around near some recycling containers. Officers warned a teenager for pulling a sled with his vehicle.• A vehicle dumped a large amount of trash in a dumpster at a construction site. The driver fled when the caller tried to stop him. Officers found the driver and warned him for theft of services. The driver agreed to pick his garbage back up. • A caller said that someone stole his marijuana edibles out of a freezer. He suspected it was one of his roommates. Officers talked to the caller's roommates and they all denied taking the edibles. The caller didn't want to file a theft report.• Officers responded to 190 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 128 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driver Officer Edible Transports Police Crime Motor Vehicle Craigslist Scam Theft Gallatin County Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.