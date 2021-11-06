Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• Animal control checked on a coyote that was hidden behind a brick box in a shed. The coyote had left the property, and the shed was closed.

• A tire "came out of nowhere" and smashed into the window of someone's business before rolling away and coming to a rest outside. The caller thought the tire was probably ejected from someone's vehicle.

• Someone wanted to speak with an officer about House Bill 102. The Montana bill passed this Legislative session allows people to carry concealed weapons without a permit in most places.

• A caller was concerned about an unsecure job site in town. He said he'd tripped over a post that was cut in a construction zone on a sidewalk. The caller found a construction sign for the "closed sidewalk" and moved it so it was more visible.

• Someone with a baseball bat was hanging out of a car window.

• A caller reported they'd heard a gunshot. Officers found out it was a group of kids with sparklers and fireworks who were celebrating a Hindu holiday.

• Officers responded to 165 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 122 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

