The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included:
· Multiple businesses near the Cannery District reported being vandalized.
· An officer was flagged down by two people who wanted to report that their bikes were stolen.
· A driver reported that a large couch cushion was blocking a lane on Interstate 90.
· Officers responded to 177 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included:
· A deputy helped move sheep.
· A person reported that some teens were playing with fire in the alley behind his house.
· A deputy explained to a woman who wanted her neighbor's cars towed because "she did not like them" that the cars were legally parked on the neighbor's property.
· Deputies responded to 113 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people on Friday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
