A couch, a scam and a dead deer: Police Reports for Monday, Oct. 4 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 5, 2021 The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A man was causing problems at a hotel by wearing a sheet and no other clothing. Officers warned the man and he left without incident.· Bears were eating a dead deer on a roadway. · A loose dog was found and brought to Heart of the Valley. Because the dog had been adopted from the shelter, it had the owner's contact information on file and were able to provide it to Animal Control· A person reported a scam rental listing.· Officers responded to 126 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A School Resource Officer did a walkthrough of a school, checked in with school staff and discussed the route for an upcoming homecoming parade.· Contractors on a construction site went inside a building to use the bathroom and set off a burglar alarm.· A couch was in the middle of a road.· A woman wanted to make a report about vaccines passports.· Deputies responded to 105 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Tuesday. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.